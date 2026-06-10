Hyundai Motor Group is pursuing global partnerships to accelerate the development and commercialization of autonomous driving technologies to expand its foothold in the emerging mobility market, a senior company official said Wednesday.

Park Min-woo, president of Hyundai Motor Group's Advanced Platform Division and CEO of 42dot, the group's autonomous driving affiliate, made the remarks during the automaker's interview series.

"The future isn't won by whoever innovates first," Park said. "It is determined by who can bring that technology to market faster, more safely and with greater reliability -- scaling it into a solution that earns public trust."

Park stressed the importance of collaboration with global partners to speed up commercialization while continuing to advance the group's proprietary technologies.

"We must build global partnerships that compress the timeline to commercialization and minimize time-to-market," he said. "Yet, simultaneously, we must continuously advance Hyundai Motor Group's own end-to-end autonomous driving model by leveraging the vast amount of driving data accumulated through these partnerships."

As Hyundai Motor Group advances its transition toward software-defined vehicles, Park said closer coordination between hardware and software across different business areas will be essential to the shift.

He also highlighted robotics as a key pillar of the group's long-term mobility strategy.

"(Robotics) is one of the group's foundational pillars, deeply tied to autonomous driving, Physical AI and the ultimate strategic future direction of Hyundai Motor Group," he said. (Yonhap)