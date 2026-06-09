A Seoul court on Tuesday ordered the preservation of ballot storage boxes and other materials from a polling station in Songpa-gu as evidence in potential litigation over a ballot shortage incident during the June 3 local elections.

The Seoul Eastern District Court made the decision after partially accepting a request filed by Kim Jeong-cheol, a supreme council member of the minor Reform Party who ran in the Seoul mayoral election.

In addition to the ballot storage boxes, the court ordered the preservation of three other categories of evidence, including CCTV footage from the polling station.

The shortage occurred at the second polling station in Jamsil 7-dong, southern Seoul, and sparked protests there beginning the afternoon of June 3.

Demonstrators later moved to the nearby SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium, where the ballot boxes had been transported for counting.

Under the Public Official Election Act, candidates and political parties may seek court preservation of election-related evidence for potential litigation.

The court found that Kim, as a candidate in the Seoul mayoral election, had standing to file the request.

The court plans to inspect the polling station in question at 3 p.m. Wednesday as a follow-up measure, according to local media reports.

The shortage in Jamsil was just one of multiple incidents nationwide. The number of polling stations that suffered a shortage of ballot papers amounted to 91 as of Monday, according to the National Election Commission, leading to election delays at 26 polling stations.