Spike reflects ETF mechanics, not SK hynix fundamentals

Three SK hynix single-stock leveraged exchange-traded funds were placed on the Korea Exchange's investment-caution list Monday, after one of them surged as much as 50 percent despite an 8 percent drop in the underlying stock, exposing a severe pricing distortion during a period of market turmoil.

The Korea Exchange said late Monday that it had designated the ACE SK Hynix Leveraged ETF, managed by Korea Investment Management, along with the 1Q SK Hynix Leveraged ETF from Hana Asset Management and the Kiwoom SK Hynix Leveraged ETF from Kiwoom Asset Management, as investment-caution securities.

The move came after the ETFs' premiums to net asset value far exceeded regulatory thresholds. Under KRX rules, disclosures are required when premiums or discounts exceed 1 percent. The exchange said the products closed with premiums large enough to trigger the next stage of regulatory scrutiny.

The most extreme case was the ACE SK Hynix Leveraged ETF. While SK hynix shares tumbled nearly 8 percent during Monday's market sell-off, the ETF briefly soared about 50 percent and traded at an intraday premium of nearly 86 percent to its net asset value.

The distortion occurred during the market's closing call auction, when liquidity providers are temporarily exempt from their obligation to submit quotes that keep ETF prices aligned with underlying asset values. A surge in market-buy orders during the session pushed prices sharply higher as liquidity thinned.

According to Korea Investment Management, the price spike resulted from a combination of heightened volatility, a volatility interruption trigger, the temporary suspension of liquidity provider quote obligations and concentrated buy orders during the closing auction.

"We will strengthen end-of-day monitoring and review liquidity provision arrangements with our LP (liquidity providers) to prevent similar incidents and investor confusion," a company official said.

Under KRX rules, ETFs with excessive premiums or discounts move through a three-stage monitoring process: flagging, advance notice and formal investment-caution designation. Products repeatedly triggering the criteria may face stricter trading restrictions, including single-price auctions and, ultimately, trading suspensions.

The incident highlights growing concerns over ETF pricing distortions as market volatility rises and trading activity becomes increasingly concentrated in leveraged products.

Although ETFs are designed to closely track the value of their underlying assets, temporary gaps can emerge when liquidity providers are unable or not required to submit quotes. In such cases, aggressive market orders can drive ETF prices sharply away from their net asset value.

A similar episode occurred last year when the Plus 200 Futures Inverse 2X ETF briefly traded at a premium of 66 percent.

The problem appears to be becoming more widespread. According to KRX data, there were 2,889 disclosures this year involving ETF premiums or discounts exceeding regulatory thresholds, up 32 percent from 2,189 a year earlier and nearly triple the 1,077 recorded during the same period in 2024.

Financial authorities have already urged asset managers to strengthen liquidity provider oversight. The Financial Services Commission said it is reviewing the latest SK hynix ETF incident and warned investors to pay close attention to gaps between ETF prices and underlying asset values, particularly in highly volatile leveraged products.

"Premiums generally normalize over time through arbitrage and other market mechanisms," an FSC official said. "But investors should avoid buying products that are temporarily overvalued and exposing themselves to unnecessary losses."