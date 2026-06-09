South Korea and Mongolia held their first vice foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue in Ulaanbaatar on Monday, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo met with his Mongolian counterpart, Gombosuren Amartuvshin, for the inaugural session, during which the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Park called for joint efforts to help improve the lives of people in both countries in practical ways through cooperation in areas including rare metals, critical minerals, supply chains, healthcare, people-to-people exchanges and collaboration on the international stage.

Amartuvshin expressed hope that the new strategic dialogue would serve as an opportunity for the two countries to expand future-oriented cooperation in areas such as green technology and artificial intelligence.

During his visit, Park also paid a courtesy call on Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh. The two discussed the outcome of the strategic dialogue and the development of bilateral relations.

Batmunkh said she has high expectations for the potential of South Korea-Mongolia relations and called for close cooperation to ensure successful high-level exchanges between the two countries.