HiteJinro said Tuesday that its flagship soju brand, Jinro, was named the world's bestselling spirit for the 25th consecutive year by UK-based trade publication Drinks International.

Jinro sold 94.5 million 9-liter cases worldwide over the past year, retaining the top spot in the magazine's annual ranking. The sales volume exceeded the combined sales of some entire spirit categories, including gin, whose leading brand ranked second on the list.

The latest recognition extends Jinro's unmatched run at the top since 2001, underscoring the growing global appeal of soju despite a sluggish global economy and changing drinking habits.

HiteJinro has been accelerating its international expansion since unveiling its vision in 2024 to make Jinro a mainstream global liquor brand. The company has stepped up social media marketing, sports sponsorships and music festival partnerships to boost brand visibility and introduce soju to new consumers.

"With this 25-year record, Jinro is further cementing its position as the world's leading soju brand," said Hwang Jung-ho, executive director of HiteJinro's overseas business division.

"We will continue promoting soju culture globally and work to make soju a mainstream alcoholic beverage alongside whiskey, beer and wine."

HiteJinro currently exports soju products to 91 countries and said it plans to further strengthen its global footprint by expanding local distribution networks and pursuing tailored marketing campaigns in overseas markets.