South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held talks Monday with Bolivian counterpart Fernando Hugo Aramayo Carrasco to discuss key bilateral issues, areas of cooperation and international affairs, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

During the meeting, Cho emphasized the need for South Korea and Bolivia to further develop the friendly and cooperative ties they have built since establishing diplomatic relations in 1965.

Noting the two countries’ complementary trade structures, Cho said there is significant potential to expand bilateral trade and investment. He called for continued communication between the two sides to lay the groundwork for stronger economic cooperation.

Cho also highlighted the proposed Korea-Mercosur trade agreement, saying its conclusion would help boost trade and investment between South Korea and members of the South American trade bloc. He expressed hope for close cooperation with Bolivia on the matter.

Aramayo said Bolivia hopes to expand cooperation with South Korea in a wide range of areas, including the economy, trade, development cooperation and minerals.

Regarding Bolivia’s domestic political situation, Aramayo explained that his country is making multilayered efforts through dialogue and communication to establish the principles of democracy and the rule of law.

The two ministers also exchanged in-depth views on major regional issues, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula, and agreed to continue strengthening communication and coordination on global issues, the ministry said.