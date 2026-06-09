A popular website that followed Nvidia chief Jensen Huang's movements across Korea from Friday to Monday, pairing each stop with the share prices of related Korean firms, was built in about six hours by a college student using AI coding tools.

The creator was Yoo Jun-hyuk, a 26-year-old software engineering senior at Sungkyunkwan University who also works as a researcher at a blockchain firm. He said the idea for the "Jensen Huang's Footprints" site came from an internet joke about buying a stock whenever its name turns up in the news.

"Huang has become a kind of meme, too," he told local media, "so I thought tracking his movements next to stock prices would be fun for me and for others." He used artificial intelligence tools including Claude Code, checking on the work between other tasks over a weekend before exams. "When you can build something this easily with just an idea," he said, "I think we'll see a lot more of this."

The site pulls in Korean news reports to map where Huang went and lays it against the prices of Nvidia-linked stocks. It drew traffic from Korea, Chinese-speaking regions and beyond, passing 130,000 visits by the time Huang flew out Tuesday.

Yoo said he plans to post the trip's full stock-movement figures now that it has ended.

The attention reflects how closely Korea watched the visit. Over five days, Nvidia announced partnerships with all the country's five largest conglomerates: a multiyear memory deal with SK, an AI cloud with SK Telecom and tie-ups with LG, Doosan and Hyundai spanning robotics, manufacturing and reportedly an AI data center on the southwest coast.

Huang also drew crowds off the clock, handing a signed graphics card to esports star Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok and throwing the first pitch at a Doosan Bears game.

The trades the site implied did not all pay off. As Huang departed, the Kospi fell hard enough to trigger circuit breakers, Samsung Electronics dropped sharply and the won sank to a 17-year low, in moves that tracked global semiconductor weakness more than anything on Yoo's map. 