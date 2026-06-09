Kim Ha-seong's standing within the Atlanta Braves has become increasingly uncertain as his bat has gone cold.

MLB.com on Sunday published an article in which its beat writers for all 30 major league clubs identified one player each team should consider trading before the deadline.

For Atlanta, MLB.com reporter Mark Bowman selected Kim.

"Kim Ha-seong would not be the centerpiece of any trade," Bowman wrote. "But his current role doesn't really fit with Atlanta's roster. Mauricio Dubon and Jorge Mateo are simply better options at shortstop for this team right now."

He added, "If Atlanta were to package Kim with a high-end pitching prospect and absorb part of the remaining balance of his $20 million salary, the club could receive a fairly respectable return from a team looking to strengthen its infield."

In other words, Atlanta — currently boasting the best record in Major League Baseball at .682 (45-21), not just in the National League East — has enough depth that Kim has struggled to carve out a meaningful role.

After re-signing with Atlanta on a one-year deal following last season, Kim entered 2026 hoping to boost his value ahead of free agency. However, he slipped on an icy road in South Korea this past January and injured the middle finger on his right hand.

Kim underwent surgery for a torn tendon in the finger and returned to the majors on May 13 after completing his rehabilitation. Since then, however, he has been unable to regain his hitting form, batting just .096 (5-for-52).

His production falls well short of both Dubon, who is hitting .260 with six home runs and 36 RBIs, and Mateo, who owns a .294 batting average with four home runs.

Since late May, Kim has found himself spending more time on the bench, creating an urgent need of a breakthrough.

The MLB trade deadline is set for 7 a.m. Korean time on Aug. 4.

Meanwhile, as speculation continues to surface that Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants could be dealt to a postseason contender, MLB.com's Giants beat writer Maria Guardado instead identified three-time batting champion and contact-hitting second baseman Luis Arraez as San Francisco's most likely trade candidate.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)