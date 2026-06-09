This year's Melon Music Awards will be held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Nov. 14-15, announced Kakao Entertainment on Tuesday.

It will be the first time the annual award ceremony, launched in 2005, is held over two days. MMA 2026 will be held under the theme “K-Pop: Connect: The New Pulse.”

Melon, one of the largest music platforms in Korea, recently announced its partnership with Japan’s LINE Music and China’s Tencent Music. Data from all three platforms will be reflected in the award results to better represent K-pop fans across the region.

Last year, G Dragon of Big Bang picked up seven trophies, including artist of the year. Record of the year went to Jennie of Blackpink for her first solo studio album, “Ruby.”