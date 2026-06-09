The North Korean capital rolled out a citywide welcome as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a state visit.

According to the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency, Xi was greeted by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, at Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang.

Crowds waved flowers, balloons and the national flags of both countries as Xi's motorcade passed through the capital. Military displays and formal ceremonies were also held to welcome the Chinese leader.

The visit was Xi’s first to Pyongyang in seven years, according to state media.

During their summit talks, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to supporting each other’s interests and pledged to usher in a new era of bilateral relations, KCNA reported Tuesday.