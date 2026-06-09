The North Korean capital rolled out a citywide welcome as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a state visit.

According to the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency, Xi was greeted by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, at Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang.

Crowds waved flowers, balloons and the national flags of both countries as Xi's motorcade passed through the capital. Military displays and formal ceremonies were also held to welcome the Chinese leader.

The visit was Xi’s first to Pyongyang in seven years, according to state media.

During their summit talks, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to supporting each other’s interests and pledged to usher in a new era of bilateral relations, KCNA reported Tuesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (right) welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport on Monday in this Korean Central News Agency photo released the next day. (KCNA via Yonhap)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (right) welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport on Monday in this Korean Central News Agency photo released the next day. (KCNA via Yonhap)

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s motorcade carryies him and his entourage under escort by ceremonial motorcycles in Pyongyang on Monday in this Korean Central News Agency photo released the next day. (KCNA via Yonhap)
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s motorcade carryies him and his entourage under escort by ceremonial motorcycles in Pyongyang on Monday in this Korean Central News Agency photo released the next day. (KCNA via Yonhap)
People welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, on June 8, 2026. (Xinhua-Yonhap)
People welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, on June 8, 2026. (Xinhua-Yonhap)

A welcoming ceremony for Chinese President Xi Jinping is held at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on Monday in this Korean Central News Agency photo released the next day. (KCNA via Yonhap)
A welcoming ceremony for Chinese President Xi Jinping is held at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on Monday in this Korean Central News Agency photo released the next day. (KCNA via Yonhap)

A welcoming ceremony for Chinese President Xi Jinping is held at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on Monday in this Korean Central News Agency photo released the next day. (KCNA via Yonhap)
A welcoming ceremony for Chinese President Xi Jinping is held at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on Monday in this Korean Central News Agency photo released the next day. (KCNA via Yonhap)
A welcoming ceremony for Chinese President Xi Jinping is held at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on Monday. (Xinhua-Yonhap)
A welcoming ceremony for Chinese President Xi Jinping is held at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on Monday. (Xinhua-Yonhap)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, escorted by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, arrives at Pyongyang Gymnasium in Pyongyang on Monday, where a cultural event was held to welcome him. (KCNA via Yonhap)
Chinese President Xi Jinping, escorted by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, arrives at Pyongyang Gymnasium in Pyongyang on Monday, where a cultural event was held to welcome him. (KCNA via Yonhap)

Artists perform during an event to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Pyongyang Gymnasium in Pyongyang, on Monday, 2026. (Xinhua-Yonhap)
Artists perform during an event to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Pyongyang Gymnasium in Pyongyang, on Monday, 2026. (Xinhua-Yonhap)
Artists perform at the Pyongyang Gymnasium in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Monday, during an event held to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Xinhua-Yonhap)
Artists perform at the Pyongyang Gymnasium in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Monday, during an event held to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Xinhua-Yonhap)

milaya@heraldcorp.com