North Korea and China reaffirmed their commitment to supporting each other's interests and pledged to usher in a new era in bilateral relations, Pyongyang's state media reported Tuesday.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping held summit talks the previous day, where they agreed to put their traditional friendship on firmer ground and expand cooperation across politics, the economy, culture, science and the military.

"The two leaders discussed important issues to bring DPRK-China's traditional friendly ties to a firmer ground," the report said, adding they "reached an agreement to open a new era" in their relations. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. The two also agreed to strengthen strategic cooperation and defend each other's sovereignty and safety.

Kim said strengthening ties with China was his country's most important strategic mission and one he was committed to seeing through.

Xi's first trip to Pyongyang in seven years came as both nations sought to restore their traditional ties that appeared to remain cooled amid North Korea's close alignment with Russia.

The KCNA said Kim noted Xi's choice of Pyongyang as his first overseas destination of the year pointed to the importance Beijing placed on the relationship. Kim also highlighted the steady expansion of exchanges and cooperation since the two leaders last met in Beijing in September.

Xi reaffirmed China's support for North Korea and its resolve to protect Pyongyang's interests and strategic environment, whatever shape the international situation may take.

The Pyongyang meeting was unfolding "at a new strategic level," the report said, noting the visit fell in "the significant year marking the 65th anniversary of the conclusion of the DPRK-China Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance."

Notably absent was any mention of nuclear issues or the broader situation on the Korean Peninsula. Neither the KCNA nor China's Xinhua News Agency has made any reference to either matter. When Xi last visited Pyongyang in 2019, he mentioned China would work toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Chinese state media reported Monday that Xi called for stronger cooperation with the North across diplomacy, law enforcement and military.

Xi is expected to pay tribute to the Friendship Tower, a monument honoring Chinese soldiers who fought alongside North Korean forces during the 1950-1953 Korean War and a symbol of the alliance between the two, before departing for Beijing later in the day. (Yonhap)