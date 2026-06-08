North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping held summit talks in Pyongyang on Monday, and reaffirmed strong bilateral exchanges and ties, according to China's state media.

The talks came as Xi was making a two-day state visit to Pyongyang in his first trip to China's traditional ally in nearly seven years.

"No matter how the international situation changes, the Chinese party and government's firm commitment to safeguarding the shared interests of the two countries and preserving a favorable strategic environment will not change," Xi was quoted as saying by China's Xinhua News Agency.

Xi said both sides should "maintain high-level exchanges as guidance and build on the foundation of political mutual trust."

He also called for stronger coordination across diplomacy, law enforcement and the military, saying the two countries should stand firm in defending each other's sovereignty, security and development interests.

China was ready to work with Kim to chart the course of bilateral relations from a strategic perspective and push for greater development of their relationship, Xi added.

The report said Kim called strengthening N. Korea-China ties a top strategic priority. (Yonhap)