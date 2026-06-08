SJA Jeju highlights accreditation, dual-degree recognition and university placement record as parents increasingly prioritize educational stability

As South Korean authorities step up oversight of unaccredited international schools, accredited institutions are attracting renewed interest from parents seeking greater certainty over academic credentials, educational quality and long-term stability.

The Ministry of Education recently launched a task force to strengthen oversight of irregular educational facilities, and the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education has begun special inspections of unaccredited international schools. The measures are intended to address concerns ranging from inadequate educational standards and abrupt school closures to institutions operating full-time school programs while registered as private academies.

The market for unaccredited international schools expanded rapidly after the pandemic as demand for international education increased and barriers to entry remained relatively low. Industry estimates suggest the number of unaccredited educational facilities has grown to around 200 nationwide.

Many parents viewed such schools as an alternative when admission to accredited international schools was difficult due to location, capacity constraints or family circumstances. However, concerns over governance, educational quality and operational continuity have also grown alongside the sector's expansion.

The renewed scrutiny has shifted attention toward accredited international schools, which operate under government approval and internationally recognized educational standards.

Korea currently has seven accredited international schools, four of which are located in Jeju English Education City, a government-backed project established to provide world-class education opportunities domestically and reduce demand for overseas study.

Among them, St. Johnsbury Academy Jeju has drawn attention for its combination of Korean government accreditation and international recognition. The school maintains accreditation from the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, a US-based accrediting body, allowing students to earn both recognized Korean and US academic credentials.

"Recently, we have seen a rise in inquiries from students and parents at unaccredited schools who are concerned about continuing their education amid the changing regulatory environment," an SJA Jeju official said.

Approaching its 10th anniversary, the school has also built a track record in overseas university admissions. According to the school, about 96 percent of its 2025 graduates received offers from overseas universities, including institutions such as Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Columbia University, Johns Hopkins University, University of Chicago and Northwestern University.

The school attributes its outcomes to an inquiry-based learning model that emphasizes independent research and problem-solving. It currently offers 32 advanced placement courses, along with STEM and arts-focused programs.

The accredited international school sector is expected to continue expanding. A fifth international school, Fulton Science Academy Atherton, is scheduled to open in Jeju in 2028, marking the first new international school in the district in more than a decade.

Industry officials say demand for internationally recognized curricula and overseas university pathways is likely to remain strong.

"Accredited international schools offer students access to globally recognized curricula while allowing them to earn qualifications recognized both in Korea and overseas," an industry official said. "For parents, accreditation and international certification have become increasingly important factors when evaluating schools."

The SJA Jeju official said the school's focus remains on providing a stable academic environment and internationally competitive education.

"Rather than navigating uncertainty, families are increasingly looking for institutions with a proven track record and established educational credentials," the official said.