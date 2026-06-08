Ku Yeon-woo captured the singles title at the International Tennis Federation Montemor-o-Novo Women's Tournament in Portugal.

On the final day of the tournament, Saturday, Ku defeated Portugal's top-seeded Francisca Jorge 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the women's singles final after a hard-fought match that lasted 2 hours, 12 minutes.

The victory marked Ku's first career W50-level title and the eighth ITF singles title of her career.

Seeded second, Ku advanced to the final without dropping a set. She defeated Iveta Dapkute in the first round, Valentini Grammatikopoulou in the second round, Maria Martinez Vaquero in the quarterfinals, and Anastasia Kulikova in the semifinals, winning each match in straight sets.

The final proved more challenging, as Ku dropped the opening set to Jorge.

However, she seized momentum in the second set by breaking her opponent's opening service game. Ku added two more service breaks to level the match at one set apiece.

She carried that momentum into the deciding set, breaking serve again to take control before holding her own service games and closing out the match 6-2.

Ku, who spent the early part of the year focused on rehabilitation after an arm injury, is expected to climb into the top 180 in the world rankings following the victory.

Earlier this year, she made her debut in the qualifying draws of senior Grand Slam tournaments at the Australian Open and the French Open. She is also scheduled to compete in Wimbledon qualifying later this month.

"After my injury at the beginning of the year, it wasn't easy to regain my form, and my confidence had dropped significantly," Ku said. "I focused on taking things one step at a time and staying concentrated until the end, so I'm happy that it led to a title."

She added, "I want to maintain my ranking consistently and continue competing on the Grand Slam stage. One of my goals this year is to reach a ranking high enough to qualify for the US Open."

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)