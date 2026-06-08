US private equity giant Carlyle said Monday it has signed a stock purchase agreement to acquire Chung Ho Group, which owns Korean home and healthcare appliance rental platform Chung Ho Nais.

While the companies did not disclose financial terms, industry sources estimate the transaction is worth just over 1 trillion won ($644 million).

The acquisition covers a 100 percent stake in Chung Ho Nais and its affiliates, including Microfilter, a water purifier filter manufacturer, and MCM, a parts supplier. The group's combined annual revenue exceeds 700 billion won.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Joung, who founded Chung Ho Nais and helped pioneer Korea's water purifier rental market, died unexpectedly in June last year at age 67. His wife, Lee Kyung-eun, succeeded him as chair and has led the company since.

Sources said the sale is partly aimed at securing funds for inheritance tax payments estimated at nearly 300 billion won. Joung directly owned a 75.1 percent stake in Chung Ho Nais and controlled an additional 13 percent through Microfilter, where he held an 80 percent stake.

Under Carlyle's ownership, Chung Ho Nais is expected to pursue a new growth strategy focused on expanding its product lineup, including direct-flow water purifiers, and increasing its presence in overseas markets.

"We believe Chung Ho is one of Korea's leading water purifier and home appliance companies, supported by strong technological and operational capabilities," said John Kim, chairman of Korea for Carlyle Asia Partners.

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Chung Ho and leverage Carlyle's global network and experience to strengthen its market position and support its next phase of growth."