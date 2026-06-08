Prime Minister nominee Han Seong-sook said Monday she will put top priority on improving the people's livelihoods, if confirmed as the country's No. 2 official.

President Lee Jae Myung designated Han as successor to outgoing Prime Minister Kim Min-seok on Sunday. An information technology expert, Han has served as Lee's first minister for medium-sized enterprises and startups.

The prime minister's replacement comes as Kim is preparing to run for leader of the ruling Democratic Party.

"If I'm given the heavy responsibility of prime minister, I will devote all my energy to resolving the emergency situation in people's livelihoods," Han told reporters after arriving at the office set up for preparations for her parliamentary confirmation hearing.

"At a time when artificial intelligence accelerates the industrial reorganization and the complex global crisis situation is ongoing, I will put spurs to the grand AI transition and focus on accelerating innovation. We also have to make sure that the fruits of such efforts will lead to opportunities and growth for all people. I will put forth all my strength," she said.

Han also expressed gratitude to outgoing Prime Minister Kim, saying he achieved tangible accomplishments as the first prime minister of the Lee administration while vowing to build on Kim's achievements and make visible changes that people can directly feel.

Han, 59, began her career as a reporter at a local computer journal after graduating from Sookmyung Women's University in 1989.

In 1997, she joined Empas, a local web search engine and web portal, as a founding member.

A decade later, she moved to NHN, a predecessor of online portal giant Naver, where she played a leading role in transforming the company into South Korea's top internet platform.

In 2017, Han was appointed the chief executive officer of Naver, becoming the company's first female leader.

She was named one of Fortune Magazine's 50 Most Powerful Women in the World from 2017 to 2020.

Following her resignation as CEO, Han continued to serve as head of Naver's European business and later as a company adviser.

During her one year leading the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, Han led initiatives, such as "Startup for All," aimed at supporting youth entrepreneurship, and was credited with strengthening support programs for small businesses and self-employed workers.

If confirmed by the National Assembly, Han would become the Lee Jae Myung government's first female prime minister and South Korea's second female prime minister since Han Myeong-sook, who served in the post from 2006-2007. (Yonhap)