South Korean ballerino Sung Jae-seung clinched the top award at the 10th Helsinki International Ballet Competition held last week, organizers said Monday.

The 20-year-old, who competed in the young professionals category, won the Jane Erkko Grand Prix, the top award at the competition that ended Friday, according to the organizers.

Alongside Sung, South Korea's In Ji-young and Kang Yu-jeong took the third prize in the juniors and young professionals categories, respectively, they added.

Founded by the prima ballerina and professor Doris Laine-Almi in 1984, the Helsinki competition last took place in 2022.

Sung, a student at the prestigious Korea National University of Arts, placed second in the men's senior age division and first in the pas de deux classical division, respectively, at the Youth America Grand Prix competition last year. (Yonhap)