President Lee Jae Myung was set to hold a press conference Monday to unveil his administration's vision and policy goals for the second year of his presidency.

The press conference at Cheong Wa Dae will be attended by around 160 journalists from local and foreign news outlets, according to Lee's office.

The slogan for the event has been set as "The Irreplaceable Republic of Korea," reflecting the president's commitment to transform South Korea into a country that is indispensable to the world, it added.

It will mark Lee's fourth press conference since taking office June 4, 2025, following the ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid.

During the press conference, Lee will review the first year of his administration and lay out his policy vision and key tasks for his second year in office, including four major goals, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

The press conference will cover three major areas -- the economy, politics and diplomacy, and social and cultural issues, a senior presidential official said earlier. (Yonhap)