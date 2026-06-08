Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for a multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization in an op-ed published Monday in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun ahead of his state visit to Pyongyang.

Xi said ties between the two countries should continue to develop amid turbulent and complex global conditions in the piece carried on the front page of the daily, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

He also called for closer strategic communication and joint efforts to safeguard the international system centered around the United Nations and an international order grounded in international law.

Recalling his six previous meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Xi emphasized ties between the two countries will remain unwavering regardless of how times global circumstances change.

He also said safeguarding peace and stability in the region is a shared aspiration of both peoples, and that the two sides should work together toward that goal.

Xi is scheduled to arrive in Pyongyang later Monday on a two-day state visit. The visit marks his first trip to North Korea in nearly seven years. (Yonhap)