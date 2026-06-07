A man in his 50s was given a suspended prison term for repeatedly assaulting his 11-year-old son at their home in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, over the child’s gaming and sleeping habits.

The Ulsan District Court said Sunday it sentenced the man to one year in prison, suspended for two years, on charges including child abuse under the Child Welfare Act.

The judge ordered the man to undergo probation, complete 40 hours each of child abuse prevention and stalking crime prevention programs, and banned him from working at child-related institutions for three years.

The man was accused of punching his son about 20 times in the head and body at their home in late November last year, allegedly because the child had been playing games.

He was also accused of striking the boy about 10 more times on the head while they were lying down together, after the child pushed him away with his foot in his sleep.

Police were called to the home that morning following a child abuse report and issued an emergency temporary order barring the man from coming within 100 meters of the child’s home and school.

Despite receiving the order by text message, the man entered or attempted to enter the home three times later that day by pressing the front door passcode, according to the court.

“The victim suffered significant physical and psychological pain from the defendant’s crimes, and the defendant had previously been punished several times for abusive conduct,” the court said.

But the court said it also considered that the man admitted to the charges, showed remorse and that the child did not want him punished.