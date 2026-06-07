Hana Bank said Friday it has opened a branch office in the Subic Special Economic Zone northwest of Manila, aiming to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia and support growing demand from Korean companies operating in the region.

The move comes as HD Hyundai Heavy Industries ramps up operations at the former Subic shipyard, which resumed full-scale production in the second half of 2025 after a major facility overhaul. The company plans to turn the site into a key Southeast Asian production hub with annual capacity of up to 10 vessels.

Hana Bank expects the expansion to drive demand for corporate financing and other banking services. The new office will support HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' financing needs while also serving Korean businesses and residents in the area.

Building on its presence in the Philippines since opening the country's first Korean bank branch in Manila in 1981, Hana Bank said it plans to expand services across Subic, nearby Clark and other emerging business centers.

The opening is part of the bank's broader overseas growth strategy. Following the launch of two branches in India last year and the new Subic office, Hana Bank now operates 114 branches spread across 27 countries and regions, the largest global network among Korean banks.

"The opening of the Subic office reflects our long-term growth strategy in key Southeast Asian markets," said Kim Young-jun, executive vice president of Hana Bank's Global Group. "We will continue to expand localized financial services for both Korean and local customers in the Philippines."