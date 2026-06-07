Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants has now hit safely in 14 consecutive games.

Lee extended his career-best hitting streak by going 2-for-4 with a run and a steal against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday.

The South Korean outfielder raised his batting average from .321 to .324, the fourth-best mark in Major League Baseball with evening games still to be played.

Lee flied out in his first two trips to the plate before hitting a single in the top of the seventh inning off reliever Jacob Webb. He then swiped second base for his first steal of the season, though he was stranded.

Then with the game tied at 1-1, Lee hit a one-out single in the ninth inning off Daniel Palencia. Lee later scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Matt Chapman.

The Cubs, however, tied things up in the bottom of the ninth on Pete Crow-Armstrong's solo home run and then walked off the Giants in the bottom of the 10th.

With Dansby Swanson at second base, Michael Busch singled to charging right fielder Victor Bericoto, who replaced Lee in right as the South Korean shifted over to center to start the 10th inning. And Bericoto mishandled the ball and let it skip past him. Swanson, who initially put the brakes on after making the turn at third, came home easily for the winning run. (Yonhap)