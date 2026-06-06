Various events were held across South Korea on Saturday to commemorate Memorial Day, a national holiday commemorating those who sacrificed themselves while serving the country.

A children's drawing contest was held at the War Memorial of Korea in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul. Visitors also enjoyed a variety of hands-on activities, including making rose-of-Sharon-shaped soap and traditional weapons, as well as trying on police uniforms.

A motorcycle parade by the Capital Defense Command was also held nearby.

Elsewhere, many visited national cemeteries and memorial sites to pay their respects to those who died in service to the country.