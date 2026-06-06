The first funeral for one of five people killed in a deadly factory explosion at Hanwha Aerospace, a defense company, was held in the central city of Daejeon on Saturday.

A blast at the Hanwha Aerospace facility on Monday killed five people and injured two others, with company officials saying the workers were cleaning propellant powder residue from tools used in the production of propulsion systems at the time of the explosion.

The funeral for one of the victims took place at a funeral parlor in Daejeon, about 140 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in the morning with the attendance of his bereaved family, relatives and company executives.

This week's explosion marked the latest fatal incident at the Hanwha Aerospace factory following an explosion in 2018 that claimed five lives and another explosion the following year that left three people killed. (Yonhap)