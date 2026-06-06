Two women were swept away by waves at a beach in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, on Saturday, leaving one dead and the other hospitalized.

The Gangneung Coast Guard Station said it received a report of two people struggling in the water at 5:09 a.m. A coastal patrol team pulled both women from the water using rescue ropes.

One of the victims, a woman in her 30s, was found unconscious and in cardiac arrest and was later pronounced dead.

The other woman, in her 20s, is receiving treatment at a hospital for hypothermia.

The Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the accident based on witness accounts that the two were swept away by high waves while taking photographs