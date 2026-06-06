President Lee Jae Myung said Saturday honoring and paying due respects to those killed while serving the country is a social duty the nation should uphold.

Lee made the remarks in a speech at a Memorial Day ceremony, a national holiday commemorating those who sacrificed themselves while serving the country, including those who fought for independence from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea.

Saturday's ceremony at Seoul National Cemetery was attended by 3,000 uniformed service members, government officials, national merit recipients and their families.

"Commemorating the spirit of the patriots and paying them full respect is a social duty that we should faithfully uphold," the president said. (Yonhap)