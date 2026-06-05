President Lee Jae Myung on Friday called joint efforts by South Korea and the United States to recover and return the remains of troops killed during the 1950-53 Korean War the "most powerful testament" to the alliance.

Lee made the remarks during a joint repatriation ceremony for the return of the remains of 10 fallen South Korean service members from Hawaii to Korea and the repatriation of those of three U.S. soldiers back home.

"Today's repatriation marks a meaningful milestone that further deepens and solidifies the South Korea-U.S. alliance, built on the blood and sacrifice of war veterans," he said at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of the capital.

"The efforts to recover and return not only our own fallen service members but also those of our ally to their families is the most powerful testament to the alliance forged in blood," Lee said.

He called the repatriation a "pledge" by both nations to remember the war heroes who fought for freedom and peace, and the "highest tribute" that can be paid to honor their sacrifices.

"It is our obligation to history to ensure their complete return," he said.

Lee went on to stress that it is the "duty of the state and the reason for its existence" to make sure their service and sacrifice are remembered forever.

"We will never stop DNA analysis and efforts to identify and trace the remains until the very last hero's identity is confirmed so that those who defended the nation may rest in peace in their homeland," he said.

"We will do our utmost to ensure that those who devoted themselves to the community receive the honor and respect they fully deserve," Lee added.