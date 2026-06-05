Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Friday he brought "a lot of business (opportunities)" and "surprises" for Korea, raising expectations for deeper cooperation with Korean companies.

Speaking to reporters shortly after arriving in Seoul, Huang said he would be meeting with major tech conglomerates here — including Samsung Electronics, SK Group, Hyundai Motor Group, LG Group and Naver — as Nvidia works to align with partners ahead of what he saw as big years for AI infrastructure.

"The second half (of the year) is going to be much larger than the first half, and the next year is going to be very, very large," Huang said at the Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center.

"I want to make sure our partners (are) aligned in our supply chain because we all have to manufacture a great deal of technology, DRAMs, HBM memory chips and we have a very significant, very large AI infrastructure buildout."

Huang also said Nvidia has begun hiring for an R&D center here, and will build a site once it employs enough people.

"Korea is an excellent place to invest in R&D because it has excellent expertise in AI, robotics, as well as a great deal of semiconductor technology," Huang said. "Korea is a manufacturing center of the world, we can apply the robotics and the physical AI technologies that we invent here for the industry."

He also confirmed that all three memory chip makers -- Samsung Electronics, SK hynix and Microns -- have been qualified with their HBM4 products, and are in full production.

"All three vendors have been qualified. All three vendors are in production, and they're racing to us for Vera Rubin," the CEO said, referring to Nvidia's next-generation AI accelerator platform set for a rollout in the second half.

Huang singled out robotics as one of Korea’s biggest future opportunities, saying the "fusion" of the country’s manufacturing base and AI capabilities makes it well positioned for the rise of physical AI.

“Robotics will be the next major sector here,” Huang said. “Korea is extraordinary in manufacturing, mechatronics and also AI.”

Huang’s arrival drew intense media attention and a crowd of fans from the moment he appeared at the airport.

Fans gathered around him, asking for autographs, and Huang responded warmly, stopping to sign items one by one. One reporter, saying it was his birthday, asked Huang to sign the back of his smartphone.

After the brief exchange, Huang got into a vehicle and headed to his first stop, a PC gaming center in Hongdae.

His first stop is expected to be T1 Base Camp, an internet cafe or "PC bang," operated by leading esports organization T1, where he is scheduled to meet the team’s League of Legends roster, including star player Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok. The visit highlights Nvidia’s roots in gaming and its continued interest in Korea’s esports ecosystem.

The centerpiece of the trip will be a Friday dinner with some of Korea’s most influential business leaders. Huang is expected to meet SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Naver founder Lee Hae-jin at a Korean barbecue restaurant in Seoul’s Hongdae neighborhood.

The venue is Hyeongnim Jeoyo — roughly translated as “Bro, it’s me” — a charcoal-grilling Korean barbecue restaurant. The name plays on “hyeongnim,” a Korean term used to address an older brother or senior male acquaintance.

On Sunday, Huang is scheduled to meet NC CEO Kim Taek-jin to discuss cooperation in gaming and physical AI. He is also expected to meet Krafton executives, including Chairman Chang Byung-gyu and senior AI leaders, to discuss potential collaboration in physical AI, humanoid robotics and AI-powered gaming technologies.

Beyond business meetings, Huang is set to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a Doosan Bears home game against the Kiwoom Heroes on Sunday in Seoul and appear on tvN’s popular talk show “You Quiz on the Block.”

On Monday, Huang is slated to meet Korean AI and robotics startup founders at The Shilla Seoul. Nota AI, RLWRLD, Upstage and Trillion Labs among the expected participants. He is also expected to visit Seoul National University’s AI Institute and Robotics Institute, where he could meet students and researchers.

Visits to major corporate partners, including Naver’s 1784 headquarters, Hyundai Motor Group and LG Group, are also being discussed, with AI factories, sovereign AI and physical AI expected to be key agenda items.