Seoul’s Hongdae district was buzzing from early Friday morning, hours before Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was expected to touch down in Korea for a visit packed with gaming, barbecue and meetings with the country’s top business leaders.

Huang is expected to arrive at Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center at around 1 p.m., according to Nvidia. After briefly speaking to reporters there, he is set to head to his first official stop: an internet cafe, locally known as "PC bang," operated by Korean esports powerhouse T1. There, he is expected to meet the T1 captain and League of Legends icon Lee Sang-hyeok, better known as Faker.

Preparations were already underway Friday morning at the PC bang. A cleaning crew was seen scrubbing the entrance, restrooms and other parts of the venue ahead of Huang’s expected visit. The venue remained open to the public, with visitors playing games as usual.

"I didn't know Faker and Huang would be here. Now we're thinking of sticking around for a bit, although we can't play games because we don't have Korean accounts," Nyle Nasir, a 21-year-old US college graduate and a big fan of F1, told The Korea Herald as he looked for a seat at the PC bang.

The visit highlights Huang’s long-running affection for Korea’s PC gaming and esports culture, which he has credited as one of the forces behind Nvidia’s growth. During his visit to Korea last year, Huang chanted Lee Sang-hyeok's name and said Nvidia would not exist today without PC games, PC bangs and esports.

According to gaming industry sources, Huang is expected to meet T1’s full League of Legends roster at the PC bang, including Faker, Choi “Doran” Hyeon-joon, Moon “Oner” Hyeon-joon, Kim “Peyz” Su-hwan and Ryu “Keria” Min-seok.

Huang, the players and team officials are expected to discuss ways to support the esports industry, the sources said.

Another closely watched event later that day is a dinner with Korea’s top business leaders at Hyeongnim jeoyo — roughly, "Bro, it's me" in Korean — a charcoal-grilled Korean barbecue restaurant near Hongdae Station. Hyeongnim refers to an older brother or senior male figure in Korean.

There, Huang is expected to sit down over pork belly and soju with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Naver founder Lee Hae-jin.

By late morning, the restaurant was already drawing reporters and curious onlookers as the district prepared to become the first stop on Huang’s latest visit.