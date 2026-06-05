Many have wondered which pork-belly venue Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang would choose for his Friday dinner with Korea's top business leaders.

The restaurant of choice turned out to be Hyeongnim jeoyo — roughly, "Bro, it's me" in Korean — a charcoal-grilled Korean barbecue restaurant in Hongdae, Seoul.

Returning to Korea after seven months, Huang is expected to recreate the buzz of October’s chicken-and-beer meetup, this time over pork belly and soju with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Naver founder Lee Hae-jin.

The restaurant’s name has become part of the intrigue. Hyeongnim jeoyo carries a playful, familiar tone in Korean, much like Kkanbu Chicken, a name that evokes a close ally or trusted partner.

"Hyeongnim" in Korean roughly translates to older brother or senior male acquaintance. People familiar with the planning say the venue was chosen carefully to project that same sense of warmth and camaraderie.

Among the expected attendees, Chey, 66, is the eldest, followed by Huang, 63, Lee, 59, and Koo, 48. Lee is expected to pick up the bill, using a Naver Pay terminal installed at the restaurant.

The Korean barbecue has been in business since 1997, and is known for its charcoal-grilled pork belly, Iberico pork and skirt meat, along with its open-air drinking atmosphere and anchovy-broth doenjang rice soup. It also gained attention after a visit by Gordon Ramsay.

Madison Huang, Jensen Huang’s daughter and an Nvidia board member, is said to have been deeply involved in selecting the restaurant, reflecting how much attention Nvidia paid to the optics of the gathering.

Adding to the symbolism, a beer pub named Geumbyeol Maekju sits above the restaurant on the second floor. The name can be translated as “Gold Star,” recalling LG’s former identity: the conglomerate was once known as Lucky Goldstar before adopting the shorter LG name in 1995.

The buzz began hours before Huang was expected to arrive. Dinner is believed to be scheduled for around 6 or 7 p.m., but reporters had already started gathering outside the restaurant at 10:30 a.m.

Beer marketers also moved early. Promoters for Terra, a Korean beer brand, stopped by the restaurant earlier in the day to put up promotional stickers near the entrance, apparently hoping to ride the publicity around the dinner.

“We put them up for the advertising effect; I hope Terra goes global, too,” one promoter said, asking not to be named. “It would be nice if they drank Terra today.”

Speculation over Huang’s dinner venue had been building online for days. Korean media and social media users spent much of the week trying to identify the restaurant, with some posting that they would make a “pilgrimage” to the suspected spot once it was confirmed. Restaurants in Seongsu, initially believed to be the likely area for the dinner, were flooded with calls, while police units were also said to have been on standby nearby.

But in a last-minute twist, the venue was changed to Hongdae, according to industry sources.