The number of Seoul citizens using the metropolitan subway network after midnight has decreased by 23.7 percent compared to before the pandemic, a Seoul Metro press release revealed Friday.

A total of 15,653 people per day rode the subway late at night, according to the operator of Seoul's major subway lines. The figure was substantially lower than the 20,516 recorded in 2019, before the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the South Korean government lifted most social distancing policies in 2022, the number of late-night passengers has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

The decline in late rides between 2019 and 2025 was far steeper than changes in the number of overall passengers during the same period, which went from 5.47 million to 5.06 million a day, marking a 7.5 percent decrease.

Much of the late-night use last year was centered around stations known for commercial districts and cultural infrastructure, such as Gangnam Station (599 per day), Hongik Univ. Station (590), Jamsil Station (483), Konkuk Univ. Station (443) and Hapjeong Station (428).

These figures had nearly halved compared to 2019 figures, when 1,109 and 830 passengers used Gangnam and Hongik Univ. Stations after midnight, respectively. These regions are known for their active nightlife and are especially popular among young adults.

Officials said that the pronounced decline in late-night subway rides appears to be due to a change in people's lifestyles.

"A trend of 'sober life' is spreading recently, particularly among the younger generation. The decrease in late-night use (of Seoul's subway system) shows the social trend that is moving away from having frequent drinking meetings in the late hours," a Seoul Metro official said.

The agency said it is planning to work on reinforcing its services based on this new pattern.