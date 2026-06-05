Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit North Korea on Monday, at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, China’s Foreign Ministry announced Friday.

According to reports citing the ministry, Xi will make a two-day trip to North Korea starting June 8.

The meeting comes as North Korea seeks to strengthen ties with China and Russia, both of which have shown signs of providing more support for the reclusive regime.

The latest signs came after a summit between Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin last month.

Following their summit in Beijing last week, Xi and Putin issued two joint statements, including one on further strengthening their comprehensive strategic coordination and deepening good-neighborly friendship and cooperation.

In the statement, the two sides said that maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and promoting a political settlement of relevant issues serve the common interests of Northeast Asia and the international community.

They also expressed opposition to actions that, in their view, threaten North Korea's security through diplomatic isolation, economic sanctions and military pressure, while calling on relevant countries to refrain from steps that could heighten regional tensions or fuel an arms race.

The statement has been interpreted as a sign that China and Russia are ready to provide more support to North Korea, hinting that the emerging trilateral alignment among North Korea, China and Russia is being strengthened.