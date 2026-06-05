The chief of South Korea's defense procurement agency on Friday paid his respects to the victims of a recent explosion at a Hanwha Aerospace factory in the central city of Daejeon, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration said.

DAPA Minister Lee Yong-cheol visited the facility in the city, located about 140 kilometers south of Seoul, to inspect ongoing recovery efforts and discuss prevention measures, according to the agency.

The explosion occurred Monday, leaving five people dead and two others injured. Police have launched a joint investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The DAPA chief ordered close coordination with relevant agencies to verify the exact cause of the explosion and to step up safety management across the defense industry.

Lee also paid his respects to the victims at a joint memorial altar set up at a nearby district office building, where he offered his condolences and vowed to come up with measures to prevent the recurrence of similar accidents.

DAPA said it has set up a task force to ensure swift recovery efforts, adding that it plans to conduct a joint on-site safety inspection to investigate the cause of the explosion. (Yonhap)