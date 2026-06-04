Busan restaurants are collaborating to create exclusive dishes for a monthlong culinary event, the 2026 Busan Gourmet Selection.

Hosted by the Busan Metropolitan Government and the Busan Tourism Organization from Thursday to June 30, the event is being held in partnership with local restaurants.

Chefs from some of the city’s popular and established restaurants are teaming up to reinterpret their signature dishes or develop new creative ones.

Participating restaurants range from Michelin Guide-listed restaurants to beloved local eateries. The menus cover a wide range of cuisines, from Korean and Japanese to Thai, Western and vegan dishes.

“Busan will continue to support and work with local restaurants to develop the city’s culinary industry, and we invite foreign tourists to enjoy Busan’s food scene as the city works to attract 5 million foreign visitors,” said Na Yun-bin, director general of Busan’s Tourism and MICE Bureau.

A preview of the event showed Hong Kong’s yum cha culture blended with Busan’s pork gukbap by Good Morning Hong Kong and Jeongjitgan.

Sogonggan and Chaoran prepared a 13-course menu inspired by Korea’s Dano culture, a traditional Korean holiday associated with summer rituals and seasonal foods.

Specific dishes, prices and reservation methods differ by restaurant. Diners can contact each restaurant for more details.

The restaurants participating in the Busan Gourmet Selection are Iptae with Topinary, Ramen Yume with Wine Bar Geumnari, Chaaejeon Halmae Kalguksu with Bokgyeok, Chef Gon with I’m Thai, American Village with Asado, Arp with Soban Vegan Restaurant, Sogonggan with Chaoran, Lan Ahan with Hanttukbaegi, Mirak Super with Ditto, Good Morning Hong Kong with Jeongjitgan, Yakitori Haegong with Sosuin, Vineto with Bao House and L’Essence with Danny C.