Brokerage says tokenization of stocks, bonds and funds will blur lines between traditional finance and digital assets

Korea Investment & Securities is betting that the next phase of finance will be built on digital assets, taking a strategic stake in Coinone to position itself as a hub connecting traditional finance and the crypto economy.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Seoul on Thursday, Korea Investment & Securities CEO Kim Sung-hwan said the brokerage joined Coinone as a strategic investor rather than a financial investor, reflecting its conviction that digital assets will become increasingly intertwined with traditional financial markets.

"We want to serve as a hub connecting the regulated financial sector and the digital asset market," Kim said.

The investment comes as South Korea moves toward broader regulation of digital assets, including stablecoins and tokenized securities. Kim said the tokenization of traditional assets such as stocks, bonds and funds is likely to accelerate, creating new opportunities for financial institutions that can bridge both markets.

"If we fail to grow alongside the digital asset market, we risk falling behind the broader trend of asset digitization," he said.

Korea Investment & Securities recently agreed to acquire a roughly 20 percent stake in Coinone through a combination of existing and newly issued shares, becoming the joint third-largest shareholder alongside OKX Ventures, the investment arm of global cryptocurrency exchange OKX.

The move has drawn attention because Coinone trails larger rivals such as Upbit and Bithumb in market share.

Kim said the brokerage looked beyond scale, citing Coinone's growth potential, security record, compliance capabilities and shareholder structure.

"Many people asked why we chose Coinone instead of Upbit or Bithumb," he said. "We did not focus solely on market share."

Coinone has not suffered a major security breach since its launch, which Kim cited as a key advantage as the digital asset industry moves toward greater institutional participation.

He also pointed to the combination of Coinone founder Cha Myung-hun's blockchain expertise, OKX's global reach, Com2us Holdings' technology capabilities and Korea Investment & Securities' capital markets experience as a foundation for long-term growth.

"The shareholder structure is a major strength," Kim said. "We believe we can create our own value chain and generate strong synergies."

Kim argued that the next stage of growth in digital assets will be driven not by trading fees alone but by the expansion of regulated businesses and licensing frameworks.

"Just as the securities industry grew through licensed businesses such as stock lending, margin loans and prime brokerage services, the digital asset market could experience a significant leap once additional licenses and institutional frameworks are introduced," he said.

Coinone CEO Cha Myung-hun also described the deal as a strategic alliance rather than a simple equity investment.