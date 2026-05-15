Coinone says it is in discussions with multiple firms but no agreement has been finalized

South Korean crypto exchange Coinone said it was in discussions with multiple firms over potential strategic investments, but no agreement has been finalized, amid market speculation linking it to OKX and Korea Investment & Securities.

“We are discussing strategic equity investments and partnerships with multiple companies, but nothing has been finalized,” a Coinone official said Friday.

According to crypto industry sources, OKX and Korea Investment & Securities are considering investments in Coinone, reviving speculation over a possible stake restructuring at the exchange.

Korea Investment & Securities previously said it was reviewing opportunities in the digital asset sector but had not reached any decision.

Industry sources said Coinone’s major shareholders at the end of 2025 included The One Group with 34.3 percent, Com2uS Holdings with 21.95 percent, CEO Cha Myunghun with 19.14 percent, Com2uS Plus with 16.47 percent and others with 8.14 percent.

The exchange posted 45.49 billion won($30.34 million) in operating revenue in 2025 and an operating loss of 6.34 billion won, while net profit came in at 2.68 billion won, supported by non-operating gains. Total equity stood at 81.91 billion won at end-2025.

Analysts said Coinone’s openness to strategic investment could draw continued interest from financial firms, global exchanges and platform operators, as competition intensifies in South Korea’s won-based crypto market.