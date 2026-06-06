Once viewed as an elite art form, ballet is attracting young Koreans seeking wellness, self-expression and a rare chance for total immersion

What do singer-actresses Bae Suzy, Seo Seohyun and Son Na-eun have in common?

All have recently taken up ballet.

Bae, who took up ballet last year, said in an interview that she was still a beginner and focused mainly on stretching exercises. She regularly shares glimpses of her ballet practices on social media.

"Ballet movements are very graceful, and they help improve posture. I'm really enjoying it because it feels like it's doing a lot of good for my health," she told Elle Korea.

Bae is not alone. The enthusiasm among Korean celebrities reflects a broader trend across Korea, where ballet — long viewed as an elite art reserved for professionals — is finding a new audience among women in their 20s and 30s.

What was once considered an inaccessible discipline is increasingly becoming a post-work ritual, a weekend hobby and, for many, a lifestyle.

The shift is increasingly visible. Social media feeds are filled with photos from ballet classes and "balletcore" fashion — leg warmers, wrap skirts and leotards adapted for everyday wear. Searches and sales of balletcore apparel have steadily increased on fashion platforms, while adult ballet classes are expanding across Seoul.

Rather than a single turning point, ballet's rise appears to be the result of a slow-building cultural moment.

Star ballerina Kim Ju-won, a former dancer with the Korea National Ballet and the current artistic director of the Korea Ballet Festival, said Wednesday that the trend reflects broader changes in how people connect wellness and the arts.

"As interest in wellness and appreciation for culture and the arts have grown, more people have naturally gravitated toward ballet," she said.

Kim added that dance-centered television programs, the international success of Korean ballet dancers and the emergence of celebrity ballet stars have all contributed to growing public interest in the art form.

While media exposure may have sparked curiosity, Kim believes ballet resonates with modern audiences because it combines exercise, music and artistic expression in a single activity. Beyond its physical benefits, she said, ballet offers participants a chance to connect with themselves, find comfort and express emotions through movement.

"The time spent doing ballet is time spent focusing entirely on yourself. People are able to face themselves honestly, and I think that becomes a source of comfort and inner strength," she said.

And likewise, many ballet amateurs say the appeal runs much deeper than the look.

For Kim Hye-lyn, an office worker in her 30s who has practiced ballet for six years, the attraction lies in the rare opportunity to focus entirely on herself.

"What I love most is that ballet allows me to get to know myself," she said. "After a busy day, you're pulled in so many different directions by work and relationships. But when I walk into the studio and face the mirror, it's just me."

For Kim, ballet offers something increasingly precious in modern life: uninterrupted concentration.

"In fact, you don't even have time to look at anyone else," she said. "You're completely absorbed in the music and in your own body because ballet requires you to pay attention to every muscle, every fingertip and toe. There aren't many opportunities in everyday life to be that present. Ballet gives me that time."

Her friend Park Cho-hee, whom she met through ballet classes, described the art form as an outlet for emotional expression.

"What I find most appealing is that ballet allows you to express emotions through movement. It's a form of self-expression that offers endless possibilities," she said. "I think ballet is as much an art form as it is exercise. We all have music inside us, and ballet gives us a way to express it."

Both Kim and Park said beginner classes at their ballet studio are always fully booked.

"People simply didn't have many opportunities to try ballet before," Kim said. "There was this perception that it was only for professionals or very slim people. I think social media has made it feel much more familiar and approachable."

For some participants, ballet is also a serious workout. The graceful appearance of ballet can be misleading; behind its elegant movements lies a demanding practice built on balance, stability and core strength.

In January and April, the Seoul Metropolitan Ballet under the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts offered adults a rare chance to step onto its theater stage through its "Grand Ballet Day" program. All 50 spots in the evening session were snapped up in less than a minute when registration opened.

During a recent class, about 50 participants — most of them women in their 20s and 30s — took their places onstage with their hair pulled back into ballet buns.

The session began with planks, stretching and basic barre work. Participants then spent nearly an hour practicing port de bras, plies and other foundational movements before moving on to a short choreographed routine. By the end of the class, many dancers were visibly exhausted — a reminder that behind ballet's graceful image lies a demanding workout.

Park Hee-soo, a 28-year-old who began learning ballet eight months ago, said she initially took it up to improve her posture.

"I spend most of my day sitting at a desk and staring at a laptop screen, and I could feel the strain it was putting on my neck, shoulders and posture. That's what led me to try ballet," said Park.

"You really feel that it's a full-body workout. The changes are gradual, but they do happen. You start noticing small differences in your body over time. I think that's one reason I keep coming back."

Lim So-young, secretary-general of the Korea Ballet Festival, said the interest in ballet reflects a broader shift in attitudes toward dance and self-expression.

"Interest is growing not only in ballet but also in other dance forms," she said. "As more people seek meaningful ways to express themselves, dance has become an increasingly powerful outlet. People today are often mentally and physically exhausted. Through ballet, they find comfort and a chance to reconnect with themselves."