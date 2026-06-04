Prime Minister Kim Min-seok asked the government Thursday to expand communication and work closely with newly elected heads of local governments in order to deliver policy promises and produce tangible results after the ruling Democratic Party won a resounding victory in Wednesday's elections.

Kim made the remark during an economic policy meeting as the DP was projected to win as many as 12 of the 16 metropolitan mayoral and gubernatorial posts at stake in the local elections, according to ballot counts by the National Election Commission.

"Nationwide local elections took place yesterday, and new officials have been elected to lead local governments for the next four years," Kim said. "We need to expand communication with local governments and check on key projects so that the government's national agenda, regional pledges and major pending issues of local governments can create synergy with one another."

Kim said it is time to put policy promises into action, cooperate with local governments and produce tangible outcomes. (Yonhap)