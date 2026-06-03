South Korea’s election authorities said Wednesday that some polling stations in Seoul’s Songpa-gu district temporarily ran short of ballots due to higher-than-expected voter turnout in the local elections.

The National Election Commission said Wednesday afternoon that the Songpa-gu election commission was transporting additional ballots to affected polling stations.

The commission said voters waiting in line would still be able to cast their ballots even after official voting hours ended at 6 p.m.

“We ask that there be no misunderstanding that voting today has become impossible due to the ballot shortage,” the commission said in a statement.