Period - Nangrang Commandery

Materials - Gold

Category - Buckle

Dimensions - 9.4 cm in length

Designation - National Treasure

This pure gold belt buckle is a 1st-century National Treasure crafted during the Nangrang (Lelang) period, following the fall of Gojoseon. Hundreds of tiny gold granules have been meticulously attached to a thin gold plate, while the rim is embellished with twisted gold wire. A total of 53.6 grams of gold was used in its creation. At the center is a large dragon surrounded by six smaller dragons. The main dragon is rendered in relatively thick gold granules, and its prominently exaggerated nose adds to its striking appearance.