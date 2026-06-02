National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac met with visiting US Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker on Tuesday, welcoming the launch of follow-up negotiations on an agreement reached by their countries' leaders last year.

"We hope that two days of productive talks will help accelerate progress on the matter," Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release.

"Both sides reaffirmed the ROK-US alliance as a central pillar of peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific, and pledged to maintain close dialogue and cooperation on regional developments, including on the Korean Peninsula and in the Middle East," it added.

The two are also believed to have discussed a range of pending issues, including Seoul's push to secure greater authority to enrich uranium and reprocess spent nuclear fuel for its envisioned nuclear-powered submarines.

The talks could also cover the allies' plan to transfer wartime operational control of South Korean troops from Washington to Seoul.

Leading a US delegation, Hooker arrived in South Korea on Monday as the allies are set to begin follow-up talks on an agreement reached by President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump in October on Seoul's plan to build nuclear-powered submarines.

The two sides are expected to discuss uranium reprocessing Wednesday. (Yonhap)