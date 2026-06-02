South Korea’s spy agency plans to establish new rules to respond to growing transnational crimes, including drug trafficking, scams and cyber gambling.

The National Intelligence Service said Tuesday it has issued an advance notice of a proposed decree on response procedures against international criminal organizations and will collect public opinions until July 13.

The NIS said the measure aims to strengthen its response to crimes that increasingly threaten public safety and national security. The draft specifies the agency’s duties, including identifying and tracking criminal groups, analyzing and sharing intelligence, disrupting criminal activities and cooperating with relevant agencies.

It also provides the legal basis for establishing an International Crime Intelligence Center, which would oversee policy planning, overseas intelligence cooperation and information-sharing systems.

Under the proposal, NIS officials may conduct on-site inspections, review documents, collect samples and request materials or statements when carrying out related duties. The decree would also allow the agency, when unavoidable, to process sensitive personal information and request relevant data from personal information handlers.