President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday voiced hope for the Korea-Africa summit to be held on a regular basis, saying his government is paying special attention to Africa’s potential for growth and development.

Lee made the remarks at Cheong Wa Dae during a meeting with foreign ministers from 19 African countries and representatives of the African Union, the African Continental Free Trade Area and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The meeting came a day after Seoul hosted the inaugural Korea-Africa Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, attended by ministers, vice ministers and representatives from 50 African countries and four regional organizations.

“Frankly, Africa is a continent with enormous potential in terms of growth and development, but from the standpoint of the government of the Republic of Korea, there is some regret that we have not paid sufficient attention to this until now,” Lee said, referring to South Korea by its official name.

“I would like to make clear that since I took office, this government of the Republic of Korea has been paying special attention to African countries.”

Lee expressed his hope to meet African leaders more frequently in Korea in an official capacity.

“Korea and a number of African countries will hold a summit in 2029, and what I hope is that the Korea-Africa summit can be regularized afterward,” Lee said.

“In the meantime, I hope foreign ministers’ meetings can also be held frequently so that we can cooperate on issues facing your countries and the Republic of Korea wherever possible, and jointly explore what could be beneficial to one another.”

South Korea and African countries “welcomed Korea’s proposal to convene the Korea-Africa Summit in 2029, with specific details to be discussed through the next Korea-Africa Senior Officials’ Meeting,” in the Joint Statement of the 2026 Korea-Africa Foreign Ministers’ Meeting issued Monday.

The first Korea-Africa foreign ministers’ meeting on Monday was held as a follow-up measure to the inaugural Korea-Africa summit hosted by the South Korean government in 2024.

During the meeting, Lee also highlighted South Korea’s role in contributing to the development of African countries, pointing to its shared history of achieving independence after colonial rule.

“The Republic of Korea, too, is a country that was liberated from colonial rule after World War II, and after going through difficult times, has come to where it is today. I think we walked a little faster from circumstances similar to those faced by your countries,” Lee said.

“I hope we can share that experience together and engage in in-depth discussions about what the Republic of Korea can do together with your countries and what support we can provide.”