Doosan Robotics shares jumped again Tuesday after Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang singled out robotics as a focus for the chipmaker's possible investment in South Korea.

The stock was trading at 157,900 won ($104.12) per share by midday Tuesday on the Korea Exchange, up 14.09 percent from the previous session. The gain came on top of a 29.95 percent surge Monday, when the stock hit its daily price ceiling. Korean exchanges cap single-day moves at 30 percent.

Speaking late Monday at a dinner Nvidia hosted for Korean firms in Taipei, Taiwan, on the sidelines of its GTC Taipei 2026 conference, Huang told reporters that robotics is very important to Korea and that Nvidia hopes to contribute to the country's progress in the field. Asked about investment, he said the company is always looking for opportunities in Korea, which he believed had an excellent corporate ecosystem.

Doosan Robotics is the most direct listed bet on that comment. The maker of collaborative robots, the kind built to work alongside people on factory lines, has been developing an Agentic Robot operating system that connects its software to Nvidia's AI and robotics simulation tools. It plans to release an intelligent robot product next year and industrial humanoids by 2028. The two companies have discussed showing joint work at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show in January.

The relationship is not new. In April, Madison Huang, Jensen Huang's daughter and an Nvidia senior director, toured Doosan Robotics' center in Bundang to discuss combining the firms' technologies.

What the market is pricing is largely expectation. The holding company, Doosan, fell 11.62 percent to 1,947,000 won by midday Tuesday after climbing the day before, a split that suggests the buying is following the robotics theme rather than the group's broader fundamentals. Huang named a sector, not a company, and is expected to arrive in Korea on Friday, after GTC Taipei wraps, for meetings with the heads of SK, Hyundai Motor, LG and Naver.

Doosan is reportedly also arranging for him to throw the first pitch at a Doosan Bears baseball game in Seoul on June 7, which could put him alongside group chairman Park Jeong-won, who owns the team.