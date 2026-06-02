Markets do not wait for war before pricing risk. They move when uncertainty increases. That is why South Korea’s debate over wartime operational control, or OPCON, should not be treated only as a military or political issue. It is also a question of how global investors, credit-rating agencies, insurers, banks and multinational companies will read Korea’s future economic security environment.

President Lee Jae Myung’s renewed push for the OPCON transfer has reignited a sensitive debate. The usual question remains: Is Korea militarily ready? National pride and sovereignty deserve respect, and the case for greater Korean responsibility is legitimate. But military readiness cannot be the only condition.

South Korea is an advanced economy, a major defense spender and a leading industrial power with significant defense capabilities. In principle, a sovereign country should assume greater responsibility for its own defense. But the OPCON transfer is not just about who commands forces in a wartime contingency on the Korean Peninsula; it is also a strategic signal. It will affect how markets view Korea’s security environment and risk profile.

That is the missing point in today’s debate. Korea has spent years discussing whether its military can lead combined forces, conduct strike and air defense operations, and manage a crisis with North Korea. Those are necessary tests. But Korea also needs to pass its own economic security test before the OPCON transfer. This test should protect Korea’s economy, industries and strategic confidence.

Investors may view security policy through a different lens than governments. Seoul may present the OPCON transfer as a sign of advancing sovereignty and maturity. Foreign investors may focus on concrete implications: Will the United States reduce its security involvement on the Korean Peninsula? Could this decision introduce new uncertainty that could affect Korea’s stability and investment outlook? These questions shape perceptions of risk and can influence capital decisions.

It is not inevitable that investors will respond negatively. If the transfer is managed well, with clear communication and reassurance that alliance commitments remain strong, markets can retain confidence. However, if the process is abrupt or explanations are unclear, investors may become concerned about alliance predictability, increased volatility or heightened exposure to regional security risks. Such concerns can translate into real economic consequences.

Korea cannot dismiss that risk. It is resource-poor, trade-dependent and deeply connected to global capital and supply chains. Its key industries — semiconductors, batteries, automobiles, shipbuilding, defense, displays, AI infrastructure and advanced manufacturing — rely not only on technology and productivity, but also on trust in Korea’s security environment.

Companies investing in Korea do not look only at tax incentives, labor costs or engineering capacity. They also consider geopolitical stability, insurance expenses, crisis scenarios, logistics, energy security and alliance credibility. These judgments are often made quietly in boardrooms rather than in public statements.

If the OPCON transfer signals alliance strength, the economic effects could be manageable. If it is perceived as politically driven, risk grows: Insurance costs may rise, credit may tighten, bond spreads may widen, investment decisions may stall, and multinational firms may prepare alternatives. This gradual erosion can weaken Korea’s economic base for defense.

This is not an argument against the OPCON transfer. President Lee’s emphasis on self-reliance and stronger defense reflects a legitimate national aspiration. The challenge is to ensure that this transition is supported not only by military capability but also by economic resilience and alliance confidence.

Korea’s security environment is more dangerous now than when the OPCON debate began. North Korea is nuclear-armed and has growing missile, tactical nuclear and cyber capabilities. Its military cooperation with Russia has added uncertainty. China is more assertive. The United States is focused on China, the Indo-Pacific and possible contingencies involving Taiwan. If a Korean Peninsula crisis overlaps with a wider regional crisis, investors will ask about reinforcement, logistics, intelligence and alliance priorities.

These are not abstract military concerns. They are also economic security concerns.

That is why Korea needs a serious economic security test before the OPCON transfer. It should evaluate country risk, capital market impact, strategic industries, supply chain resilience and contingency planning. It should ask how rating agencies, insurers, banks, pension funds and global companies might respond. It should also assess whether customers or investors could seek backup production, dual sourcing, inventory relocation or reduced reliance on Korean facilities if risks rise.

Korea and the United States also need an alliance assurance framework that speaks not only to defense officials but also to markets. Seoul and Washington should explain how deterrence, extended deterrence, intelligence, strategic asset deployment, cyber cooperation, logistics and reinforcement would work after the OPCON transfer. Major investors, strategic industries and partner governments should understand that this transition modernizes the alliance, rather than weakens it.

The current conditions-based framework rightly focuses on military readiness. Those requirements remain essential. But they are no longer enough. Economic security readiness should also become part of Korea’s own national judgment before the transfer.

Governments change, but country risk endures. The OPCON transfer should not be treated as a partisan issue. What domestic politics may view as a milestone, global markets may interpret as a signal of geopolitical risk.

Korea should prepare its markets as carefully as it prepares its military. The OPCON transfer is necessary, but it must be supported by economic security preparations, alliance reassurance and contingency planning. Only then can it become not a source of uncertainty, but a true expression of sovereignty, confidence and national strength.

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Man-Ki Kim

Man-Ki Kim is a professor at the KAIST Graduate School of Future Strategy, specializing in global public procurement, defense acquisition innovation and global strategic trends. He also serves as a senior adviser at Yulchon. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.