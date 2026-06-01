A South Korean court sided with a doctor who charged their former boss with wrongful dismissal, saying the employer had not disclosed the true reason for terminating the employment contract.

According to court officials on Monday, the Seoul Administrative Court ruled against a hospital administrator who requested that the National Labor Relations Commission reject the doctor's lawsuit for unlawful firing. The commission had in 2025 concluded that the dismissal was illegal, but the plaintiff challenged that decision in an administrative lawsuit.

The court said that the hospital administrator had unilaterally terminated the contract without the employee's consent, stating the reason for dismissal was "managerial issues." The doctor had, in fact, been fired for other reasons.

Under Korea's Labor Standards Act, employers must notify employees of the grounds for and timing of dismissal when terminating a contract, or the dismissal becomes void.

The hospital administrator had fired the doctor due to a lack of ability and their behavior at work, but had given a different reason to the doctor. It was also found that the doctor falsely claimed to be a specialist in internal medicine, which the plaintiff said was another reason for the dismissal.

"The plaintiff had fired (the doctor) based on false credentials and low performance level, but did not state such grounds and just claimed it was 'managerial issues,' thereby violating the legal clause that states a termination is effective only if the grounds and timing are notified," the court said in its ruling.

The court also said that the 6 million won ($3,960) that the plaintiff claimed to have given as compensation for the dismissal was actually overdue wages, delivered under the order of the labor authorities.

Those found by the state to have been unlawfully dismissed are entitled to return to their job or receive compensation in the equivalent amount, along with the wages they would have earned over the period they had been fired.