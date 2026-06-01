Daewoo Engineering & Construction said Monday it has developed a real-time AI translation system for construction sites, aiming to improve communication and safety for foreign national workers as it expands the use of digital technologies across its operations.

The platform supports up to 180 languages and features a construction-specific glossary containing industry terminology and technical expressions commonly used at worksites, helping improve translation accuracy.

The system also allows users to add and update frequently used phrases in real time, enabling site-specific vocabulary management tailored to individual projects.

Designed for field use, the platform enables workers to receive translated instructions instantly on their smartphones once a site manager creates a communication channel. The system can be used during morning briefings, toolbox meetings and other safety-related sessions.

Daewoo E&C said the technology is expected to improve workers' understanding of instructions and reduce the risk of accidents by eliminating language barriers during safety training and day-to-day operations. Site managers can also monitor usage and manage terminology through a dedicated administrative dashboard.

The company is currently testing the platform at the Sewoon 633 Office project and the G-TOWN Development Project, both designated as pilot sites for smart safety technologies.

The launch forms part of Daewoo E&C's broader digital transformation strategy. As chair of the Smart Construction Alliance led by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the company has been promoting AI- and data-driven technologies across its construction sites.

"The real-time AI translation system goes beyond simple language conversion and serves as a communication infrastructure designed to improve both worker safety and construction quality," a Daewoo E&C official said.

"We will continue expanding smart safety technologies and lead the development of a safer, more digitally driven construction environment."