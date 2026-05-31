A man saying "Give him a kiss" while the ruling Democratic Party of Korea's Seoul mayoral candidate Chong Won-o was holding a baby on the campaign trail has sparked backlash from the liberal party's political opponents.
A viral video shows the man telling the baby in Chong's arms to give the mayoral hopeful a kiss multiple times, as he is held back by campaign staff. Chong was visiting Yangcheon-gu of western Seoul.
The request was coming from Woo Hyung-chan, a Seoul city council member seeking to be district chief of Yangcheon-gu.
People Power Party Rep. Joo Jin-woo said on Facebook that it was "bizarre" to watch the situation unfold, pointing to similarity to previous controversy involving a Democratic Party official demanding that a young girl call a local election candidate "oppa."
In early May, Democratic Party chair Rep. Jung Chung-rae was visiting Busan to support the party's parliamentary by-election candidate Ha Jung-woo. Jung asked an elementary student to address the 48-year-old as "oppa," a Korean word that often carries nuances of romantic intimacy when referring to a male counterpart unless it is used to refer to an elder brother of the female speaker.
Ham In-kyung, spokesperson for the People Power Party, said in a statement Sunday, "Children are not tools for politicians to project an image. The bizarre political culture of forcing young children to call (politicians) 'oppa' or to demand a kiss is not only uncomfortable, but also creepy."
Later Sunday, Woo issued an apology to the baby, his parents and the public for his "careless and thoughtless acts and remarks."
consnow@heraldcorp.com