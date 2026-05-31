A man saying "Give him a kiss" while the ruling Democratic Party of Korea's Seoul mayoral candidate Chong Won-o was holding a baby on the campaign trail has sparked backlash from the liberal party's political opponents.

A viral video shows the man telling the baby in Chong's arms to give the mayoral hopeful a kiss multiple times, as he is held back by campaign staff. Chong was visiting Yangcheon-gu of western Seoul.

The request was coming from Woo Hyung-chan, a Seoul city council member seeking to be district chief of Yangcheon-gu.

People Power Party Rep. Joo Jin-woo said on Facebook that it was "bizarre" to watch the situation unfold, pointing to similarity to previous controversy involving a Democratic Party official demanding that a young girl call a local election candidate "oppa."

In early May, Democratic Party chair Rep. Jung Chung-rae was visiting Busan to support the party's parliamentary by-election candidate Ha Jung-woo. Jung asked an elementary student to address the 48-year-old as "oppa," a Korean word that often carries nuances of romantic intimacy when referring to a male counterpart unless it is used to refer to an elder brother of the female speaker.

Ham In-kyung, spokesperson for the People Power Party, said in a statement Sunday, "Children are not tools for politicians to project an image. The bizarre political culture of forcing young children to call (politicians) 'oppa' or to demand a kiss is not only uncomfortable, but also creepy."

Later Sunday, Woo issued an apology to the baby, his parents and the public for his "careless and thoughtless acts and remarks."