Opposition denounces Jung's remarks encourging a young girl to call 48-year-old candidate ‘oppa’ as sexual harassment

A remark centered on the word “oppa” has drawn political fire during South Korea’s heated election season, after Jung Chung-rae, chair of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, encouraged a young girl to use the term for its 48-year-old candidate while campaigning in Busan.

During a visit to Gupo Market on Sunday, Jung told the girl, who said she was a first-grade elementary student, “What grade are you in? Say ‘Jung-woo oppa,’” referring to party candidate Ha Jung-woo. Ha also joined in, calling himself oppa.

In Korean, oppa is a familiar term used by women to address an older male. While it can refer to an older brother, its meaning often extends to close male acquaintances or romantic partners, carrying layered nuances of intimacy and affection depending on context.

A man of Jung’s age would typically be addressed as “samchon” (uncle) or “ajeossi” by a young girl, not oppa.

Rep. Park Jeong-hoon of the main opposition People Power Party criticized the incident on Facebook, writing: “Asking an elementary school student to call a politician more than 40 years older than her ‘oppa’ is an absurd and deeply inappropriate request. It is a telling reflection of Korean politics that such a person leads the ruling party.”

Both Jung and Ha apologized Monday.

“I am sorry to the child and her parents, who may have been hurt after the child was placed at the center of the controversy during my visit to Gupo Market,” he said during a party leadership meeting in Busan.

Ha also released a statement, saying, "I sincerely apologize to her and her parents. I will be more careful and approach residents with a more humble attitude in the future."