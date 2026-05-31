Russia and China on Friday underscored their strategic partnership and commitment to what they described as “win-win cooperation” rather than a “zero-sum game,” at a joint reception in Seoul.

The Chinese and Russian embassies in South Korea held the event to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the China-Russia Strategic Partnership of Coordination and the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.

The event highlighted the development of bilateral ties since the two countries established a strategic partnership in 1996 and signed the friendship treaty in 2001.

Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Dai Bing said China-Russia relations are based on equality, mutual respect and win-win cooperation. He highlighted growing political trust, expanding trade and closer people-to-people exchanges, noting that bilateral trade has surpassed $200 billion.

He also pointed to agreements reached during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to China to deepen strategic coordination and extend the bilateral friendship treaty.

Dai said the partnership contributes to international stability through multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.

Referring to regional issues, Dai said closer China-Russia cooperation helps maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia.

“China and Russia’s adherence to good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation ... are conducive to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula,” he said.

Russian Ambassador to South Korea Georgy Zinoviev described Russia-China ties as a long-term partnership based on equality and mutual respect, spanning politics, economics and humanitarian exchanges.

“The comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China are fundamentally not directed against third countries,” Zinoviev said.

Zinoviev said the 2001 friendship treaty remains the foundation of bilateral ties. He also highlighted recent agreements signed during Putin’s visit to China to strengthen strategic cooperation and promote a multipolar world order.

Referring to regional security, Zinoviev said Moscow and Beijing have traditionally maintained close coordination on Korean Peninsula issues.

“It is also relevant to the Korean Peninsula, regarding which Moscow and Beijing have traditionally maintained close and constructive positions,” he said.

Both ambassadors expressed confidence that bilateral relations would continue to deepen despite growing geopolitical uncertainty, while contributing to global stability and a more multipolar world order.